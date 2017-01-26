Twitter launches “Explore,” a new home for Moments, trends, search and live video

Tech Crunch reports: “Twitter’s Moments feature, which allows users to tell stories through a collection of tweets, is no longer going be front-and-center in the Twitter application. Instead, Twitter will today replace the Moments section with a new tab called “Explore.” This area will serve as the home for finding out what’s happening on Twitter, including trends, Moments, search, and featured live video streams. The change will begin to roll out to Twitter users on iOS today, and will make its way to Android in the weeks ahead. It will also eventually come to the web, the company tells us, but that’s not Twitter’s immediate priority.”

