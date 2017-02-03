Netflix Taps BMG for Music Publishing Rights Outside U.S.

Billboard reports: “BMG has signed on to manage and administer Netflix’s music publishing rights outside the U.S. The exclusive agreement covers elements such as scores, featured songs, transition cues and themes for all Netflix-owned original programming, including TV series, docs and feature films. ‘It is an understatement to say we are excited to be working with Netflix,’ said Zach Katz, BMG US president repertoire and marketing. ‘This agreement is a significant endorsement of the BMG team and platform from one of the most forward-thinking and innovative entertainment companies in the world.’ Inside the U.S., Netflix has its own music publishing unit to manage rights for originals.”

