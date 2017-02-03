Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes is now available in the US

The Verge reports: “Nintendo’s second major mobile game, Fire Emblem Heroes, is now available to download in the US for Android and iOS. Unlike Super Mario Run, Heroes is based on one of the company’s lesser-known franchises, and has a more in-depth gameplay style. It’s essentially a turn-based strategy game, but it also connects to the wider Fire Emblem universe with a number of role-playing elements. It’s a freemium title, meaning you can play it without paying, but in-app purchases let you buy “orbs” (needed to summon new characters). And, like Super Mario Run you’ll need an active internet connection to play.”

Read more