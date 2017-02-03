Rec Room VR studio Against Gravity raises $5 million

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Against Gravity has raised $5 million in new funding, money that will allow the Seattle-based startup to keep its social VR game, Rec Room, free to users. Rec Room is one of the highest rated VR apps on Steam, with a 98% positive review score. Set in a virtual recreation room, it combines social interactions with a range of different games and an endearingly visual aesthetic. According to Against Gravity, more than 100,000 people played Rec Room in the second half of 2016, with the average session length now at more than 35 minutes. It is available on both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and Steamspy – which only tracks Vive activations – puts its total owners above 180,000 at the time of writing.”

