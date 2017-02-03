SAG-AFTRA Draws More Than 500 to Video Game Strike Rally

Variety reports: “SAG-AFTRA drew more than 500 supporters Thursday to a spirited rally as its video game strike moves into its fourth month. ‘We are not going to stop until we have a fair contract for our members,’ said David White, SAG-AFTRA national executive director. ‘This is not just about money. It’s about fair working conditions and secondary compensation.’ The union, which has already picketed Activision, Warner Bros., and Insomniac Games, marched from its Los Angeles headquarters to the park next to the La Brea Tar Pits for the rally.”

