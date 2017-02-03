Recode reports: “Super Bowl 51 is poised to be the most connected game yet. Attendees will enhance their experience through social media, mobile and immersive technologies in record numbers, with fans using devices to engage with each other before, during and after kickoff. Companies like AT&T, Sprint and Verizon have already increased their network capacities with temporary cell towers in the Houston area so that fans can share their experiences online and connect with friends and family back home. This is just the beginning.”

