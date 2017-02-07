Forget the Switch: Nintendo still can’t stock 3DS, 3DS XL, and NES Classic

The Verge reports: “The New Nintendo 3DS XL launched in North America in February 2015. The regular-sized New Nintendo 3DS hit US shores a few months later in September of the same year. And yet, while you can go into any Best Buy or Walmart on the planet and pick up an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 Pro — despite being much newer consoles — you’re unlikely to spot a single Nintendo 3DS handheld. Nintendo has said publicly that its latest smartphone games are meant to attract gamers to the rich, more expensive experiences on their own hardware. But how’s that plan supposed to work if the gadgets are perpetually out of stock?”

