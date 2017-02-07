The LA Times reports: “Twitter Inc. knows it has a problem with online abuse, and on Tuesday it announced three changes it’s making to help users deal with it. The social network said in a blog post that it’s cracking down even more on repeat abusers who make new accounts to continue trolling people who have blocked them. Twitter has touted itself for years as a network that supports freedom of expression, which can put it in a tricky position when trying to judge what constitutes abuse. But the company has responded to criticism that it hasn’t moved quickly enough to fix its abuse problems.”
Twitter plans to start weeding out abusive tweets before you see them