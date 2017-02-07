Twitter plans to start weeding out abusive tweets before you see them

The LA Times reports: “Twitter Inc. knows it has a problem with online abuse, and on Tuesday it announced three changes it’s making to help users deal with it. The social network said in a blog post that it’s cracking down even more on repeat abusers who make new accounts to continue trolling people who have blocked them. Twitter has touted itself for years as a network that supports freedom of expression, which can put it in a tricky position when trying to judge what constitutes abuse. But the company has responded to criticism that it hasn’t moved quickly enough to fix its abuse problems.”

Read more