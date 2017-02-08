Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and Wonderstruck Entertainment Announce “The Game Makers: Inside Story” Series

Luminaries including Hideo Kojima, Amy Hennig, Kiki Wolfkill, Jenova Chen, Neil Druckmann, Jade Raymond, David Cage and many more, explore storytelling in games

Los Angeles, CA – February 8, 2017 -­‐-­‐ The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of the interactive arts, and Wonderstruck Entertainment are pleased to announce the launch of a captivating, original, 10-­‐part digital series “The Game Makers: Inside Story” on February 15, 2017. “The Game Makers: Inside Story” series explores the unique process of storytelling, design and directing from the perspective of 15 video game luminaries behind some of the biggest franchises and influential indie breakouts of the past decade. Each episode examines the creative process behind how ideas are developed in the $99 billion industry today, as well as the choices and challenges faced in creating narrative for cutting-­‐edge games and their iconic characters. “The landscape of storytelling in games has changed over the past few years,” said The Game Makers’ series creator and director, Jennie Kong. “Video game and VR/AR developers are more excited to engage audiences on a meaningful level and tell stories that can move us to tears. I wanted to examine this movement and capture on film what it takes for award-­‐winning studios and indie creators to write and direct emotionally-­‐driven video games.”

Set to inspire a new generation of storytellers, each 10-­‐15 minute episode delves into: story development, writing process, character and emotion, narrative design, structure, directing and performance, environmental story, virtual and augmented reality, themes, and the future of interactive story. “The Game Makers: Inside Story” is produced by Wonderstruck Entertainment in conjunction with the Academy, and in association with Beyond-­‐FX and Blindlight. The series is created and directed by filmmaker and games writer, Jennie Kong. Among the creators featured, the series spotlights interviews with (in alphabetical order):

Will Byles (Until Dawn)

David Cage (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain)

Jenova Chen (Journey, Flower)

Ian Dallas (What Remains of Edith Finch, Unfinished Swan)

Mary DeMarle (Deus Ex series)

Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us series, Uncharted series)

Brian Hastings (Ratchet & Clank series, Edge of Nowhere VR)

Amy Hennig (Untitled Star Wars project, Uncharted series)

Hideo Kojima (Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid series)

Matt Korba (King’s Quest series)

Jade Raymond (Upcoming Star Wars Battlefront, Assassin’s Creed 1&2)

Dominic Robilliard (Entwined)

Sean Vanaman (Firewatch, The Walking Dead)

Ru Weerasuriya (Lone Echo VR, The Order: 1886)

Kiki Wolfkill (Halo series)