Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences and Wonderstruck Entertainment Announce “The Game Makers: Inside Story” Series

Photo via Jennie Kong

Luminaries including Hideo Kojima, Amy Hennig, Kiki Wolfkill, Jenova Chen, Neil Druckmann, Jade Raymond, David Cage and many more, explore storytelling in games

Los Angeles, CA – February 8, 2017 -­‐-­‐ The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), the organization dedicated  to  the  advancement  and  recognition  of  the  interactive  arts,  and  Wonderstruck  Entertainment are pleased to announce the launch of a captivating, original, 10-­‐part digital series “The Game Makers: Inside Story” on February 15, 2017. “The Game Makers: Inside Story” series explores the unique process of storytelling, design and directing from the perspective of 15 video game luminaries behind some of the biggest franchises and influential indie  breakouts  of  the  past  decade.  Each  episode  examines  the  creative  process  behind  how  ideas  are  developed in the $99 billion industry today, as well as the choices and challenges faced in creating narrative for cutting-­‐edge games and their iconic characters. “The  landscape  of  storytelling  in  games  has  changed  over  the  past  few  years,”  said  The  Game  Makers’  series creator and director, Jennie Kong. “Video game and VR/AR developers are more excited to engage audiences  on  a  meaningful  level  and  tell  stories  that  can  move  us  to  tears.    I  wanted  to  examine  this  movement and capture on film what it takes for award-­‐winning studios and indie creators to write and direct emotionally-­‐driven video games.”

Set to inspire a new generation of storytellers, each 10-­‐15 minute episode delves into: story development, writing  process,  character  and  emotion,  narrative  design,  structure,  directing  and  performance,  environmental story, virtual and augmented reality, themes, and the future of interactive story. “The Game  Makers:  Inside  Story”  is  produced  by  Wonderstruck  Entertainment  in  conjunction  with  the  Academy, and in association with Beyond-­‐FX and Blindlight. The series is created and directed by filmmaker and games writer, Jennie Kong. Among the creators featured, the series spotlights interviews with (in alphabetical order):

Will Byles (Until Dawn)
David Cage (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain)
Jenova Chen (Journey, Flower)
Ian Dallas (What Remains of Edith Finch, Unfinished Swan)
Mary DeMarle (Deus Ex series)
Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us series, Uncharted series)
Brian Hastings (Ratchet & Clank series, Edge of Nowhere VR)
Amy Hennig (Untitled Star Wars project, Uncharted series)
Hideo Kojima (Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid series)
Matt Korba (King’s Quest series)
Jade Raymond (Upcoming Star Wars Battlefront, Assassin’s Creed 1&2)
Dominic Robilliard (Entwined)
Sean Vanaman (Firewatch, The Walking Dead)
Ru Weerasuriya (Lone Echo VR, The Order: 1886)
Kiki Wolfkill (Halo series)

