Bill Nye Saves the World premieres on Netflix on April 21st

The Verge reports: “Bill Nye’s new Netflix talk show, Bill Nye Saves the World, officially has a premiere date: April 21st. Nye made the announcement at an event in New York City today, suggesting that it’s only too fitting that it airs on the eve of Earth Day. The new series will feature celebrities like Donald Faison and Rachel Bloom tackling topics like sex, global warming, and alternative medicine. Nye told the audience, with a wry scoff, that it will take a ‘fact-based’ approach to informing its audience. The series is Nye’s big return to television after his landmark PBS series Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

