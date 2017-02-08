Drake Named IFPI Global Recording Artist of 2016

Billboard reports: “It’s official: Drake was the most popular recording artist around the world in 2016. The Canadian hip-hop star has been crowned the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, an honor which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming.Drake is coming off the type of year most artists can only dream of. Drizzy cemented his reputation as hip-hop’s biggest player with Views, which became the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music. His hit song “One Dance” cleaned up on sales charts around the globe en route to becoming the first song to generate one billion streams on Spotify (he finished 2016 as the most popular artist of all time on Spotify with over 8.7 billion streams).”

