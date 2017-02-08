Sony VR leader unveils Dream Reality Interactive

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “David Ranyard warned us that this might happen. The former Sony VR expert, who has today unveiled his new independent studio – Dream Reality Interactive – spoke about the ‘VR anti-climax’ throughout 2016. He told attendees at various conferences and within articles he’d penned, that once Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR were officially released and in people’s homes, then concerns would be raised about VR’s viability. He left his role at the studio last year to form what we now know as Dream Reality Interactive, which also includes a group of his former colleagues and friends.”

