The New York Times to give free Spotify Premium access to new digital subscribers

Venture Beat reports: “The New York Times is to offer potential new subscribers a notable perk as it looks to grow its online readership. From today, the Times will offer a one-year Spotify Premium subscription to U.S. residents who aren’t currently subscribers to either service — for $5 per week. The offer applies to the Times’ All Access subscription, which normally costs $6.25 per week ($325 per year). But what’s interesting here is that once the year’s special offer is up, Spotify will still be included as part of the Times’ normal weekly subscription cost.”