This gaming smartwatch has Atari classics built right in

Mashable reports: “Since we now have smartphones with us at all times, we can carry our favorite video games in our pockets. If you’re a really dedicated gamer, though, you’ll want to be wearing the classics right on your wrist. You can do exactly that with the Gameband, a smartwatch gaming platform that comes with 20 preloaded Atari classics like Pong, Breakout and Asteroids ready to play. A second version of the watch will have an exclusive mini-game version of the popular indie game Terraria built-in. The wearable, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch, has a 1.63-inch touch AMOLED display, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.”

