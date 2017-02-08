Tipit raises $2.5 million to bring user-generated AR to all

Tech Crunch reports: “Augmented reality glasses may be stuck in the dorky phase for the foreseeable future but smartphone-based augmented reality is only going to grow more popular moving forward.Outside of Pokemon-catching, the primary augmented reality applications being used in the wild have been smart filters in apps like Snapchat and MSQRD which superimpose digital images or animations onto users’ faces via complex facial tracking. Tipit is a small augmented reality startup looking to bring these AR feature sets to a more diverse set of applications through its own body/face/object-tracking SDK.”

