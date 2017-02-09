Goodbye Spike TV, Hello Peak TV

Forbes reports: ” This morning, Viacom announced it would shift its focus to six core brands: Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, BET and Paramount. While new president-CEO Bob Bakish outlined what this would mean for those brands—an investment in original content, global marketing and a renewed effort in digital—there was less clarity as to what would happen to the 20 other channels, such as CMT and TV Land, although it was evident that fewer resources will be allocated into their content and marketing. Only one of the brands that won’t be prioritized, Spike TV, has a known future: It will become Paramount Network as early as 2018, allowing the sixth brand to have its own channel.”

