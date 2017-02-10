AwesomenessTV Lends Support to UTA Refugee Rally

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “AwesomenessTV is lending its support to UTA’s refugee rally. The digital media company will be closing its office early on Friday, Feb. 24 so that its employees can attend the agency’s rally, CEO Brian Robbins and president Brett Bouttier told staff Friday in an email. Earlier this week, UTA announced that it was canceling its annual Oscar party and would instead donate $250,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union and the International Rescue Committee. The agency also revealed plans for a pro-immigration rally at its office on Feb. 24, the start of Oscar weekend.”

