California Bill Aims to Stop Local Netflix Tax Ordinances

Variety reports: “California assembly member Sebastian Ridley-Thomas wants to make sure that you won’t have to pay taxes on binge viewing any time soon: Ridley-Thomas, who is representing Southern California’s District 54 in the State Assembly, recently introduced a bill that would stop local municipalities from taxing streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. California bill AB 252, also known as the Streaming Tax Relief of Entertainment And Movies (STREAM) Act of 2017, would bar local streaming taxes until 2023.”

Read more