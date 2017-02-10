Instead of buying exclusives, Spotify lures artists with promises of bigger audiences

The Verge reports: “Spotify has started to lean on its biggest strength to appeal to big-name artists: its listeners. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is running a “months long promotional campaign” leading up to the release of Katy Perry’s new album — and they’re doing it for free. The idea is that by putting its many resources into promoting a single album, Spotify can prove its influence in the industry if the album does well. As Bloomberg points out, Spotify’s recently launched creator services division is behind the Katy Perry campaign.”

Read more