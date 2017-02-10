Snapchat to Bow Relationship-Crisis Unscripted Show From A+E Networks

Variety reports: “Snapchat has brought another TV partner into its mobile-app lineup, in a deal with A+E Networks’ in-house digital agency 45th & Dean to develop short-form shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. The first show from 45th & Dean under the pact will be an original series for Snapchat called “Second Chance” — featuring couples hashing out relationship-threatening issues — set to premiere in April. It’s the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat that isn’t based on an existing TV property. Snapchat has announced a spurt of media deals since parent company Snap officially filed for an initial public offering last week that reportedly will value it at up to $25 billion.”

