Microsoft might soon let you return digital Xbox and Windows game purchases

The Verge reports: “Microsoft is reportedly experimenting with allowing customers to request self-service refunds for digitally downloaded games on Xbox One and Windows 10, according to Reddit user gaymerRaver, as first spotted by Engadget. The feature is in a limited alpha for selected members of the Xbox Insider Program, and offers a few restrictions. Customers can request refunds on games or apps through Microsoft’s website within 14 days of purchase if the game has been used for less than two hours.”

