Paying Up to $500 to Chat With a Live Streamer

The New York Times: “Consider the Super Chat feature that YouTube started this year, Laura Parker writes. When YouTube creators use Super Chat, they can ask members of their audience to pay anything from $1 to $500 to have their comments highlighted during a live stream. The more a viewer pays, the more characters they can include in a comment and the longer the comment will be highlighted. The use of Super Chat gives YouTubers a new way, beyond advertising and subscriptions, to make money.”

