Amazon Hits Tribeca Offering Up to $100,000 Cash Bonus for Streaming Rights

Photo Tribeca Film Festival on Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons License

Variety reports: “Amazon is back on the film-fest circuit with a zero-haggle deal for indie filmmakers: It’s offering official selections of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival bonuses of up to $100,000 — plus royalties — in exchange for exclusive subscription VOD rights through the Amazon Video Direct program. Separately, the ecommerce giant will be hunting for hot Tribeca titles to acquire under its Amazon Studios banner. The program is an extension of Amazon Video Direct, the open video-distribution service launched last year.”

