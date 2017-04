Venture Beat reports: “To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the enormously popular Candy Crush Saga mobile game, King has partnered with Italian fashion house Moschino to create Candy Crush-themed swimwear, a phone case, and a backpack. And because it bears the Moschino name, and it was designed by renowned fashion designer Jeremy Scott, this stuff ain’t cheap. King has kept Candy Crush Saga in the top 10 grossing apps for nearly five years with a strategy of ubiquity.”

