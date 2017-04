Variety reports: “Embattled Chinese consumer electronics upstart LeEco has killed its plans for EcoPass, an ambitious content and services subscription bundle aimed at U.S. consumers. News of the end of EcoPass comes just days after LeEco announced that it is pulling out of the planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. TV manufacturer Vizio. EcoPass combined premium video streaming content with extended warranties, cloud storage, priority customer service and more.”

