Nintendo is also ending production of Japan’s Famicom Classic

The Verge reports: “Yesterday, news broke that Nintendo would be discontinuing its miniature NES Classic console. The sad news streak continues today with confirmation that the Japanese version of the NES Classic, the Nintendo Classic Mini Family Computer (aka, the Famicon Classic,) will also be ending production. The Famicom Classic was similar to the NES Classic, offering a lineup of 30 retro games, although it featured a design based off the original Famicom — the Japanese version of Nintendo’s first console before the company redesigned and rebranded it for the US.”

