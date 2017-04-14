Nintendo sold more copies of Zelda for Switch than actual Switch consoles

The Verge reports: “It’s no surprise that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, a console that just had its strongest US opening ever for the company. But managing to sell more copies than consoles that can actually play it? That’s what’s happened in the US, amazingly — Nintendo just announced that it sold 906,000 Switch consoles in March along with 925,000 copies of Breath of the Wild.”

