Pandora Is Now Talking To Private Equity Firms In Search Of Cash

Hypebot reports: “Pandora is in talks with private equity firms Providence Equity Partners, Silver Lake, KKR and others in search of cash, sources tell the New York Post. Tandem talks with other potential partners about strategic investments and even sale are continuing, as well. Pandora hired Centerview Partners last July to explore strategic options. Pandora ended 2016 with just under $200 million on hand in cash and equivalents, down from $334 million at the start of last year.”

