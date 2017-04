Venture Beat reports: “Niantic and The Pokémon Company International announced the start of Pokémon Go’s latest in-game event, the Pokémon Go Eggstravaganza, in time for the Easter holiday. Such events key to the long-term sustainability of any mobile product. From now until 1 p.m. Pacific on April 20, players will be able to hatch a greater variety of Pokémon from their 2 km eggs. That means that if you walk 2 km while playing, you’ll get some better rewards.”

