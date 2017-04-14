Deadline Hollywood reports: “Negotiations for a new WGA film and TV contract recessed today in observance of the Good Friday holiday. The talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume on Monday and are expected to continue throughout the week as the WGA East and West begin polling their members for the authorization to call a strike if negotiations fail to produce a fair contract by May 1, when their current contract expires.”
WGA Contract Talks Will Resume Monday After Good Friday Recess