Billboard reports: “Pandora is pairing the wide release of its on-demand streaming service, Pandora Premium, with a fresh brand campaign featuring¬†18 of the industry’s biggest artists. Dubbed ‘Sounds Like You,’ the campaign looks to highlight the company’s dedication to individuality by showcasing artists including Big Sean, Miranda Lambert and Pitbull posing with a Pandora ‘P’ made up of album artwork from music meaningful to them.”

