Google Earth VR lands on Oculus Rift and now lets you manually search for places

Venture Beat reports: “On the same day as Google Earth relaunched with a bunch of new features, Google’s virtual reality (VR) version of the service has also been given somenotable updates. Google Earth VR was first unveiled for the HTC Vive headset back in November, but now it’s also available for Facebook’s Oculus Rift, with support for the Oculus Touch controllers. Google said that it has also added 27 new locations, including South Africa’s Table Mountain and Argentina’s Perito Moreno Glacier.”