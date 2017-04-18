Netmarble setting aside $4.4 billion for acquisitions

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Netmarble’s IPO is set for next month, and the Korean mobile publisher is already planning to use the proceeds on a shopping spree. As reported by Reuters today, the company behind Lineage II: Revolution and Marvel Future Fight is looking to use money raised through the IPO along with loans and its own cash flow to raise 5 trillion won ($4.4 billion) for acquisitions. As for what sort of acquisitions it will target, executives said Netmarble has its eye on game developers and IP holders.”

