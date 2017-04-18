Snapchat introduces World Lenses – live filters for just about anything

Tech Crunch reports: “Snapchat is adding a new way to use its app that brings its popular filters beyond faces. The new ‘World Lenses’ add augmented reality elements to any scene you can capture with your camera, placing 3D objects you can actually walk around with your smartphone’s camera, which is actually a lot closer to what we used to mean when we said ‘augmented reality’ in its earlier days. Snap notably doesn’t use ‘augmented reality’ or ‘AR’ once in its blog post announcing the news, preferring instead to talk about how users can ‘paint the world’ with ‘3D experiences’.”

