Recode reports: “Tumblr, the blogging platform owned by Yahoo, is launching a group video chat app called Cabana, the company’s first real foray into building a communications or video app. Cabana lets up to six users video chat together at the same time and stream YouTube videos to watch while chatting. Tumblr is framing it as a ‘digital couch,’ and while the app is not specific to teens, the company says it ‘tested really well’ with 13- to 18-year-olds.”

