Digital sales now represent 74% of the US game market

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual report, Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry, shedding light on the continued growth of games in the US. While physical format sales are steadily declining, the total picture for the US games industry is actually quite positive, with overall sales climbing each year since 2010, when the industry totaled $17.5 billion. In 2016, the total spend on games content was $24.5 billion and if you factor in hardware, accessories and VR, that figure rises to $30.4 billion.”

