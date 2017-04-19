PlayStation VR Has Not Done Very Well In Japan

Forbes reports: “It seems that since the launch of PlayStation VR in Japan, the peripheral has only managed to sell around 100 thousand units and that’s not entirely great. According to a recent report from Famitsu, PlayStation VR has only managed to sell 102,000 units as of March 26. To give a bit of context to that figure, at present the PS4 install base in Japan is around the 4 million mark. While that is ahead of countries like Germany and the UK, it is still way behind the 14 million units currently in the U.S. but that’s to be expected really.”

