Variety reports: “Elisabeth Murdoch’s U.K.-based media company Vertical Networks is set to produce its first show for multimedia mobile app Snapchat. The two companies have greenlit production for a 12-episode short-form dating show called “Phone Swap,” which will launch via Snapchat’s Discover platform later in the year. Each episode of the series will be approximately 4 minutes long and sees two strangers given unrestricted access to their blind dates’ cell phone before they meet.”

Read more