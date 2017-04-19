Ubisoft opens studios in France and Germany to boost blockbuster game development

Venture Beat reports: “Ubisoft skipped out on debuting a new Assassin’s Creed game last year, but the French publisher is not skimping on the future of its big-budget releases. The company revealed today that it is opening Ubisoft Bordeaux in France and Ubisoft Berlin in Germany. These new studios will help the publisher produce more of its blockbuster games like Watch Dogs, the Tom Clancy line (The Division and Ghost Recon, for starters), and Assassin’s Creed. But by expanding into Bordeaux and Berlin, the company is clearly not retreating.”

