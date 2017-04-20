Call of Duty’s new esports league kicks off Friday

Venture Beat reports: “The first-ever Call of Duty World League Global Pro League starts on Friday as pro esports face off in the first-person shooter multiplayer game for $1.4 million in prizes. Over the next 10 weeks the top 16 Call of Duty professional teams from around the globe will battle each other in two stages of competition, each offering $700,000 in prize purses. Through the next five weekends, 16 professional teams will descend on the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, for the Stage 1 competitions.”

Read more