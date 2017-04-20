Is VR Studio Baobab The Next Pixar?

Forbes reports: “Baobab Studios, founded by Maureen Fan (Zynga) and Eric Darnell (Dreamworks), debuts its third immersive animated experience, “The Painted Bird”, at The Tribecca Film Festival this week. Founded less than two years ago, Baobab has already received over 31 MM in financing from an all-star list of strategic Hollywood and Silicon Valley investors, including Twentieth Century Fox, HTC, Samsung, Shari Redstone, Peter Chernin, and Peter Theil, among many others. Their advisors include senior executives and creatives from Dreamworks, Disney and Pixar.”

Read more