Shaquille O’Neal, Lupe Fiasco to Compete in Celebrity Video Game Tournament

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal and Grammy-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco are set to throw down next Friday for the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown on TBS. Joining Shaq and Fiasco are NFL player, and Super Bowl champion, Reggie Bush and WWE diva Natalie Eva Marie. The stars will duke it out for the charity of their choice in a single-elimination tournament centered around the popular video game. The event is the first celebrity tournament for ELEAGUE, a professional competitive video game league founded by Turner and WME | IMG in 2015.”

Read more