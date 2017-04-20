The FCC just relaxed more rules for telecom companies and TV station owners

Recode reports: “The Federal Communications Commission offered another round of regulatory relief to the nation’s largest telecom companies on Thursday. This time, the agency’s Republican chairman, Ajit Pai, opened the door for two potential changes: Increases in prices for certain organizations to access speedy internet services, and another round of consolidation by TV station owners. In his first move, Pai successfully removed restrictions on the likes of AT&T and Verizon, which now have more leeway to raise prices for businesses that rely on dedicated links to their networks.”

Read more