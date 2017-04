Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Twitch is expanding on its current subscription service by offering two higher-priced options for viewers. Launching initially as an opt-in beta, the new $9.99 and $24.99 subscriptions will allow ‘communities to support their favorite partnered streamers’ and unlock various rewards in the process. The introduction of premium subscriptions is part of several new changes Twitch is making to its service.”

Read more