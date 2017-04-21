Snap reportedly buys geofilter patent that could protect it against Facebook

The Verge reports: “Snap has reportedly signed a deal worth $7.7 million to get its hands on a patent for geofilters — the localized filters whose sale to advertisers provides the company with a chunk of its revenue. TechCrunch reports that Snap obtained the patent (titled: Methods and systems of providing visual content editing functions) from Mobli, an Instagram rival that launched in 2011. The patent allows for location-based filters to be created and distributed on the server side, meaning that the app doesn’t have to be updated with each new filter.”

