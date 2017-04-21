Twitch Will Let More Streamers Earn Money, After Users Spend Over $12 Million on Cheering Emoji

Variety reports: “To date, only the roughly 17,000 Twitch Partners — the most popular video-game broadcasters on the site — have been able to monetize their channels. Now the Amazon-owned video service is launching a new revenue-sharing program open to all of Twitch’s 2.2 million total unique monthly broadcasters, as long as they have even a very tiny audience. The move comes after Twitch’s ‘Cheering’ feature — which lets users buy emoji to give live shout-outs to their favorite video-game stars during live broadcasts — has raked in more than $12 million in less than 10 months.”

