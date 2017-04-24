Facebook is offering publishers money to create produced video

Recode reports: “Facebook wants to pay publishers to create more produced video as part of a plan to push the company’s new ad products, according to multiple sources. The new deals are intended to replace the agreements Facebook currently has with publishers to produce live video, which were signed a year ago. The new accords are designed to encourage publishers to create produced video, or VOD, but it also maintains provisions to still pay for live video, the sources say.”
