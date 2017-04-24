Google launches 2nd-generation Jump VR camera rig, the $17,000 Yi Halo

Venture Beat reports: “Google today is announcing the launch of the second generation Jump camera rig for recording videos that are suitable for virtual reality (VR). One camera on the 17-camera system is situated on the top, enabling video capture from below, instead of just a 360-degree horizontal landscape. The new rig is called the Yi Halo, from the Chinese camera company Yi Technology, and it will cost $17,000 when it comes out this summer.”

Read more