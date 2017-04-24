Home Featured Top Slider Netflix to raise $1 billion in foreign debt financing for content and...

Netflix to raise $1 billion in foreign debt financing for content and more

By
Staff Report
-
53
0
SHARE
Photo via karat on Flickr under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “Netflix will raise a little over $1 billion (€1 billion) from “non-U.S. persons” via a new senior notes offering, the company said on Monday. The proceeds of the debt sale will be used to help with general capital expenditures, but also funding content acquisitions, investments, and transactions related to executing Netflix’s strategy. Making and acquiring original content is expensive, and Netflix has said it will spend around $1 billion on just marketing those shows alone in 2017.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR