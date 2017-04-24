Spotify is working on its own music hardware

The Verge reports: “Spotify is starting to dabble in hardware, and it has some pretty huge aspirations. A job listing on the company’s website says that Spotify wants to build ‘a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles’ that will ‘affect the way the world experiences music and talk content.’ The listing was first spotted by Zatz Not Funny. Beyond Spotify’s lofty goals, there aren’t a lot of details here about what it has in mind.”

